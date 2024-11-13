Watch Now
Country Thunder Florida reveals 2025 lineup for Raymond James Stadium

"Raymond James Stadium provides the perfect setting for fans to experience top-tier country music in a larger, more dynamic venue."
Jelly Roll
Howard Weiss/Shutterstock
Jelly Roll preparing for his performance at the Global Citizen Festival 2024
Jelly Roll
Country Thunder Florida is moving to Tampa in 2025, heading for Raymond James Stadium with a star-studded lineup.

The festival, which took place in Kissimmee in years past, is set for May 2-4, 2025.

The lineup includes some of country's biggest names like Blake Shelton, Riley Green, and Jelly Roll. Ella Langley, Jake Owen, and Ashley McBryde are also set to perform, along with many others.

"We are thrilled to bring Country Thunder Florida to Tampa. Raymond James Stadium provides the perfect setting for fans to experience top-tier country music in a larger, more dynamic venue," Country Thunder Music Festival CEO Troy Vollhoffer said. "This year's artists bring an incredible range of talent and styles that truly showcase the heart of country music. We're looking forward to an unforgettable weekend with our amazing fans in Tampa."

Click here to see the full lineup.

Click here to get your tickets.

