Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cold weather advisories issued ahead of weekend cool down

Cold shelters opening across Tampa Bay area
Cold weather shelter opens at 4 p.m.
WFTS
Cold weather shelter opens at 4 p.m.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 14:11:02-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued multiple cold weather watches and advisories for parts of the Tampa Bay area ahead of a major cool down starting Friday night.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for the following areas from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday:

  • Hardee County
  • Highlands County
  • Inland Hillsborough County
  • Inalnd Pasco County
  • Polk County

A wind chill advisory means cold air, and the wind will combine to create low wind chills, and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

RELATED:

A freeze watch has been issued for the following areas for 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday:

  • Citrus County
  • Hernando County
  • Inland Pasco County

A freeze watch means there is potential for widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-48 hours.

Ahead of the cold blast, cold shelters will be opened up in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. The full list of shelters can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.