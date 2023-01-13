Cold weather advisories issued ahead of weekend cool down

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued multiple cold weather watches and advisories for parts of the Tampa Bay area ahead of a major cool down starting Friday night.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for the following areas from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday:



Hardee County

Highlands County

Inland Hillsborough County

Inalnd Pasco County

Polk County

A wind chill advisory means cold air, and the wind will combine to create low wind chills, and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

RELATED:



A freeze watch has been issued for the following areas for 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday:



Citrus County

Hernando County

Inland Pasco County

A freeze watch means there is potential for widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-48 hours.

Ahead of the cold blast, cold shelters will be opened up in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties. The full list of shelters can be found here.