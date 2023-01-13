Cold weather shelters open in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay area will experience temperatures that will fall into the 50s and lower at night.

Pinellas County opens its cold weather shelters between November and March every time the "feels like" temperature drops below 40 degrees.

On Jan. 13 and Jan. 14, shelters will open in Pinellas to give those in need a place to stay.

If you or someone you know is in need of a place to stay during the cold weather, Pinellas County will have shelters opened in the following areas.



Clearwater

First United Methodist Church - 411 Turner Street, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Refuge Outreach Church - 606 Alden Avenue, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m

Pinellas Park

Boys and Girls Club - 7790 61st Street North, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Church - 6330 54th Avenue North, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. WestCare Turning Point - 1810 5th Avenue North, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Unitarian Universalist Church - 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This location requires the use of stairs Salvation Army - 310 14th Avenue South, 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club - 111 West Lime Street, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



If you would like to sign up to volunteer or would like more information, click here.

—————

Hillsborough County is also activating its shelters ahead of the expected chilly weather this weekend. Hillsborough County officials said shelter organizers expect high demand this weekend, so residents should use all resources available to them.

The county will partner with local organizations to provide limited-capacity cold-weather shelters for adults. The shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. or until they reach capacity prior to the cutoff time.

Here are the locations of shelters in Hillsborough County:

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602

Homeless Helping Homeless

3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Hyde Park United Methodist Church (preferred media location)

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)

8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594



Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed are supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only. Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Phone lines turn on at 9 a.m., and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.