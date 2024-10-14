Cold front to move through the Tampa Bay area this week

Some Floridians can expect drier air and cooler temperatures as a cold front makes its way to the Tampa Bay area this week.
ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said humidity will plunge this week, and Wednesday will see highs of 75.
Thursday morning also calls for temperatures in the low 50s, and there are currently no forecasts for any major rain.
Dee also said that he wouldn't be surprised if typical cold spots in Citrus and Hernando Counties would even see temperatures as low as the upper 40s.
With thousands still without power in South Florida, TECO is continuing to work day and night on getting the lights back on. "We know how frustrating it is, how inconvenient it is not to have power, and so the team is really committed to the cause," says CEO Archie Collins.