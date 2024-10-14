Cold front to move through the Tampa Bay area this week

Some Floridians can expect drier air and cooler temperatures as a cold front makes its way to the Tampa Bay area this week.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said humidity will plunge this week, and Wednesday will see highs of 75.

Thursday morning also calls for temperatures in the low 50s, and there are currently no forecasts for any major rain.

Dee also said that he wouldn't be surprised if typical cold spots in Citrus and Hernando Counties would even see temperatures as low as the upper 40s.