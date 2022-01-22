Cold drizzle doesn't discourage pirates, young and old, from Children's Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — It was cold and it was rainy, but to Andy Cox and his two sons, Tampa Police Department’s Bicycle Rodeo was too much fun to miss.

Saturday morning, dressed in pirate costumes, Ryan, who’s 11 years old, and Aaron, 7, took turns navigating a bicycle obstacle course with the help of Tampa officers.

They were first in line to test their skills and even learn some new ones.

“This is his first time, actually, riding a bike without training wheels,” said Cox of his younger son, Aaron.

The event was just one of several that led up to the Ashley Children’s Gasparilla Presented by Chick-fil-A parade.

“Bicycle crashes happen too often, and when you’re not readily equipped with helmets and all the knowledge on how to ride safely, it increases your risk of crashing and injuring yourself,” explained Officer Charlie Moyer, with Tampa Police Department’s bicycle squad, who helped coordinate the bicycle rodeo. “Bicycle fatalities in Florida have always been pretty high. We want people, children especially, to be aware that they’re the small object on the road.”

Just down Bayshore Boulevard, beginning at 1 p.m., pirate preschoolers also get in on the fun with a stroll down a section of the boulevard. It was their chance to enjoy the season of celebration and tradition.

To Cox and his kids, even with the rain and cold, they’d show up regardless.

“This day brings our families together, and you feel like it’s been a real pleasure to be able to bring us closer to the people in the City of Tampa, and we just have a lot of fun when we come,” said Cox.