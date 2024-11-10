Watch Now
Clearwater Beach's Sunsets at Pier 60 making its return after back-to-back hurricanes

The fishing pier will remain closed due to damage.
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Beach's Sunsets at Pier 60 is making its return after back-to-back hurricanes temporarily put it on hold.

Event organizers said that it'll be back open on Wednesday night, November 13, but the fishing pier will remain closed due to damage.

All of the iconic vendors, artisans, and street performers will be back in action.

Lisa Chandler, Organizer of Sunsets at Pier 60 Festival, said, "Good news is the Pier 60 parking lot reopened this weekend, the Concession at Pier 60 is open, the playground is open. Pier 60 Fishing Pier did sustain damage during both storms— that is currently closed. But, we will be reopening the nightly sunset celebration within the footprint of Pier 60 Park."

"Last week the beach reopened officially. The cabanas are out, the sun is shining, the green flags are flying for the lifeguards, we have year-round lifeguards. Our beaches have been groomed, many businesses, attractions have all reopened. So, we are really looking forward to the Thanksgiving celebration week," Chandler said.

The Sunsets at Pier 60 Festival is held every night usually two hours before to two hours after sunset, from 4pm to 8pm. It is free to the public.

