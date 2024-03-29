Clearwater Airpark officials discuss adding a beacon to help with visibility after deadly plane crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Airpark Advisory Board discussed adding additional safety measures to the airport after a deadly plane crash in February.

The crash happened on February 1, 2024 when a plane crashed into a mobile home killing two people inside. The pilot also died in the crash.

According to an NTSB preliminary report, the plane departed from Vero Beach, Florida and was scheduled to land at Clearwater Airpark.

The pilot said they could not find the airport and asked them to turn on the runway lights, but the runway lights were already on from a plane that had just landed.

The pilot then announced that there was a fire and later said "I'm losing engine."

Board members discussed adding a beacon at the airport and making it a priority.

"It's not known if this proposed beacon would have helped in the unfortunate incident, the February crash. Over the interest of safety, I believe the installation of the beacon should be prioritized," said board member Roger Schulman.

Clearwater Airpark estimates approximately 50,000 operations happen ever year, and about 125 aircraft are based at the airport.

Adding a beacon would allow pilots to see the airport better in the dark. Airports like the Peter O. Knight Airport on Davis Islands already have a beacon on site, but according to board members, Clearwater Airpark has never had one.

"Contrary to some information, there has never been a rotating beacon in the last 50 years at that airpark. Some people thought there was one in the 80s, there was not. I've been here for 52 years, never saw one so there has never been a beacon at the airport," said Schulman.

Board members agreed to have the city's marine and aviation director follow the recommendations in the city's master plan and work to install a rotating beacon.

It will likely take more than a year for the beacon to be installed.

"Hopefully, we’ll get the grant and we’ll select somebody and we can start doing the design work of the rotating beacon within the next six to nine months," said Michael MacDonald, Clearwater's Marine and Aviation Director.

Board members did not have an exact timeline on how soon the beacon may be installed on property.

