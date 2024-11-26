Citrus County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying porch pirate

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a person who allegedly stole a package from a front porch in the area of Bristol Terrace in Inverness.

Deputies said the suspect seems to be a middle-aged white woman who arrived at the home in a gray Ford Fusion.

CCSO

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-249-2790 and refer to case number 2024-00010428.

Anyone wanting to make an anonymous tip can contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (888-269-8477) or online at www.crimestopperscitrus.com.