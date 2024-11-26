Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Citrus County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying porch pirate

DO NOT DELETE - Blue Background (4).png
CCSO
DO NOT DELETE - Blue Background (4).png
Posted

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a person who allegedly stole a package from a front porch in the area of Bristol Terrace in Inverness.

Deputies said the suspect seems to be a middle-aged white woman who arrived at the home in a gray Ford Fusion.

DO NOT DELETE - Blue Background (5).png

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-249-2790 and refer to case number 2024-00010428.

Anyone wanting to make an anonymous tip can contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS (888-269-8477) or online at www.crimestopperscitrus.com.

The widow of a Pinellas Park firefighter turned to Susan Solves It after she was cut off from the savings her husband left behind for her.

Widow cut off from the savings her husband left behind

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.