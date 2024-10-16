Business owners and locals committed to restoring their slice of paradise on Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — Business owners and some locals remain dedicated to restoring their slice of paradise after two hurricanes impacted Siesta Key.

Jacob Steckerl lives on the island.

He watched waves crash into the sliding glass doors of his condominium at Siesta Townhomes during Hurricane Helene.

Weeks later, Hurricane Milton made landfall on Siesta Key.

"Devastating, the roads are still dirty and stuff since Helene. Just hoping we can stand strong and fix things and get things back to normal soon," said Jacob Steckerl who lives on Siesta Key.

He said the hurricanes caused flooding inside his home, but he feels fortunate compared to his neighbors.

The building next to his place has extensive damage, and winds from Hurricane Milton ripped off the roof.

People have collected their belongings or thrown them out.

"The roof was blown off. There was a lot of surge during Helene. Waves were coming up past the balcony during Milton. It wasn't as bad, a lot of wind damage. The roofs were blown past 100 yards to the other property," said Steckerl.

Steckerl said Hurricane Helene brought more storm surge to the island, but Hurricane Milton added to the damage.

"Helene wiped out the bottom floors of all the units on this side and then Milton came and finished the job off doing the top," he said.

Michael Holderness is a business owner with Beachside Management. He also owns Big Tiki Lounge located at Siesta Key Beach Resort and Suites.

He said the hurricanes flooded the suites.

"We had three feet of water intrusion. We got cleaned out and started on our way to recovery then Milton came along and dealt us another blow," said Holderness.

He said the tiki hut held up very well during the hurricanes, but he already had plans to replace the thatched roof.

Crews are also ripping out drywall and replacing the floors in the suites.

"We should have some rooms opened in a couple of weeks, but for the majority, it won't be open until Christmas," he said.

Holderness applauded the actions of local and state leaders for visiting the island.

He said the Sarasota County Commission toured Siesta Key as well as Governor Ron DeSantis.

"When it comes to disasters, Governor DeSantis really knows how to get ahead of disasters and work for the people," he said.

"The quicker we're back in business, the quicker tourism development tax can go back to the locals and the state. Very important we all work together for the common goal and work at the speed of business not the speed of government."