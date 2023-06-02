BBB says job scam losses are up 250% year-over-year

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Better Business Bureau said job scam losses are increasing at a roughly 250% pace in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same time last year.

According to the BBB, early figures for 2023 reported job scams caused losses of more than $800,000. That total is more than the first nine months of 2022, the BBB said.

The average loss for job scams was $1,500 in the first quarter of 2023 with some losing tens of thousands of dollars. The BBB said job fraud was the largest scam for job seekers 18-34.

And the scams have gone into the virtual world as the BBB said scam tracker reports referenced Indeed more than 700 times, LinkedIn more than 280 times, and Telegram 250 times as initial points of contact.

So how can you protect yourself if you're a job seeker?

The BBB listed off several red flags for potential scams including:

