BayCare pauses new surgeries, procedures for Florida Blue patients while negotiations continue

TAMPA, Fla. — BayCare announced they will pause any new elective surgeries or procedures at their hospitals for Florida Blue patients starting Thursday, September 22.

The announcement comes a month after BayCare sent a letter to patients letting them know that contract negotiations between the medical group and insurance provider Florida Blue could leave patients out-of-network.

The BayCare and Florida Blue's current agreement expires on September 30. If they cannot reach an agreement before that date, Florida Blue's network will no longer include BayCare hospitals, lavatory services or BayCare Medical Group physicians.

BayCare said they have been working with physicians to avoid disruption to Florida Blue patients who already have surgeries scheduled in October.

According to BayCare, Emergency care, BayCare Ambulatory Surgery Centers, BayCare Urgent Care, BayCare HomeCare, and outpatient imaging will all remain in-network with Florida Blue and not be affected by the termination.

BayCare stated they are continuing to negotiate with Florida Blue and hope to reach an agreement.