Insurance negotiations for major Bay area health care provider leaving patients concerned

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — With just months left in his daughter's chemotherapy treatments, John Feely said he got a recent shock that felt all too familiar.

It was a letter from BayCare Health System—letting patients and their families know that they're currently in the midst of heated contract negotiations with insurance provider Florida Blue. The letter goes on to say that if the two can't reach an agreement by the end of September, come October 1, Florida Blue will no longer be accepted in the BayCare network.

The Feelys said they've experienced this before, with a different insurance provider during 7-year-old Selah's first cancer diagnosis a few years ago.

"My wife and I looked at each other and we were just like 'really, is this really going to happen again,'" said John Feely, "To be honest we were still trying to sort through the issues that remained from 2019 to 2020."

As a result, a change.org petition quickly sprung up on Selah's behalf—calling for the two to come to an agreement so her treatments can continue to be covered.

Christina Feely

And Feely said the attention has led to calls from both with an offer to either keep their insurance and change hospitals or ditch their insurance for another provider that BayCare has a contract with.

"To be honest she's gotten amazing care from her doctors for the last few years, who know her case and her case is a complicated one and so we really don't want to do either of those two," said John Feely.

John adds that there is also a third option—BayCare and Florida Blue are working to offer a "continuity of care" plan for patients still in the middle of certain treatments. This would run anywhere from three to six months, depending on the patient's plan, and lock in coverage and current prices for care.

In Selah's case, John said she qualifies for the 3-month option. And her family hopes to use that care plan to finish up her chemotherapy treatments, in hopes that by the time they're done Florida Blue and BayCare would have come agreement that works for thousands of patients like Selah.

"I do feel like the people on both sides truly want to help," said John Feely.

ABC Action News reached out to both Florida Blue and BayCare for a better understanding of how they got here.

Here's what BayCare had to say:

BayCare still has a contract to serve Florida blue customers, and we have been working hard over the last several months to reach a new, fair agreement with Florida Blue before Sept. 30, the date the current contract sunsets. We very much want to reach an agreement that protects patients’ ability to continue choosing the hospitals, laboratory services and physicians they know and trust at BayCare.



BayCare is asking Florida blue to put patients first and negotiate a responsible agreement so that we can attract and retain caregivers and invest in new medical technology to improve patient outcomes and experience. BayCare is a not-for-profit organization. We are committed to reinvesting in patient care and the caregivers who provide it.



Every year, Florida Blue asks its members and employers to pay more for their health insurance coverage, but those increases are not proportionately shared with health care providers like BayCare.



Instead, insurers like Florida Blue are shifting the cost of care to patients by demanding higher premiums and deductibles. Patients often find that, even though they pay high monthly premiums for health insurance, their insurance company still requires them to shoulder a large portion of their cost of care.



It is also important to know there are provisions required by law in these situations that protect patients in active treatment. “continuity of care” benefits allow patients to continue to see their trusted providers through active treatment. To apply for continuity of care benefits, patients need to contact Florida Blue directly.



For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, please visit keepbaycare.org - BayCare

Here's what Florida Blue released: