Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Lakeland International Airport

LAKELAND, Fla. — You'll soon be able to fly nonstop from Lakeland to New Haven, Connecticut.

Avelo Airlines announced an exclusive nonstop service from Lakeland International Airport (LAL) to Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) on Wednesday.

The flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays and will utilize Boeing's Next-Generation 737 aircraft, according to a press release from Avelo.

The new route is set to start on June 13th, 2024 and one-way fares between the two cities will start at $72.

You can make reservations at AveloAir.com.