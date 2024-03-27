Watch Now
Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Lakeland International Airport

Avelo Airlines launches this month with fares from $19
Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 17:44:38-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — You'll soon be able to fly nonstop from Lakeland to New Haven, Connecticut.

Avelo Airlines announced an exclusive nonstop service from Lakeland International Airport (LAL) to Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) on Wednesday.

The flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays and will utilize Boeing's Next-Generation 737 aircraft, according to a press release from Avelo.

The new route is set to start on June 13th, 2024 and one-way fares between the two cities will start at $72.

You can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

