Buccaneers rookies eager to make good first impression

TAMPA — It was a combination of the first day of school and the first day of a dream job at the Bucs training facility. On Friday, six draft picks, 15 signed free agents, and more than 30 other invitees kicked off rookie minicamp.

Tampa Bay first-round pick Emeka Egbuka signed his first NFL contract Friday morning. He said the feeling of actually putting pen to paper was surreal.

"It’s such a monumental moment in my life. Something I’ve been chasing ever since I could play football," the receiver from Ohio St. said before on-field drills. "Those financial implications that come with it. Being able to bless my family and give back to them in any way that I can. It’s a crazy feeling."

The Bucs drafted Egbuka partly because of his reputation as a leader, and he wants to embrace that role for this class of new players.

"That’s something they expect of me, and something that I’m very comfortable in doing," he added. "Someone’s gotta lead and take charge and I feel very capable and confident in doing that."

Rookie receiver Tez Johnson said the team facility already feels like home. It helps that his friend and former University of Oregon teammate Bucky Irving has been here for a year.

"I enjoyed it. I seen Bucky the first day. He’s still short," Johnson joked before practice. Bucky's mother predicted that Tampa Bay would draft Johnson. She was speaking it into existence all of last season.

“Son, when you come to Tampa Bay next year we gotta cook for you," Tez recalled. "Bucky was always like 'Ma, stop saying that!' She was just like, 'It’s gonna happen.' When it happened she was the second person that called me. Said, 'I told you.'"

Johnson was a seventh-round pick, and he admits that he has a chip on his shoulder. He says one of the best things about the Bucs locker room is that everyone plays with the attitude of a seventh-round pick.

"Everyone plays with fire and that chip on their shoulder," he added. "Even [receiver] Mike Evans, still to this day, plays with a chip on his shoulder. [Quarterback] Baker Mayfield, carrying [Nick Bosa] on his shoulder. So many guys on this team that play with a chip."

Rookie minicamp continues Saturday. The first day of OTAs (organized team activities) is Tuesday, May 27.