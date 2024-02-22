AT&T users see outages across Tampa Bay and the country

If your phone currently displays an "SOS" or "No Service" symbol, you're not alone: AT&T users are currently reporting a nationwide outage.

According to the website Downdetector, there was a spike in outage reports this morning, with over 32 thousand people reporting having no service around 4:30 a.m.

While texting appears to still work, calls are not going through, so users should be aware they may not be able to dial 911.

Social media complaints have been posted from Alaska, California, Texas and more. There is no information yet on what's causing the outage.

If you're experiencing problems, ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee will walk you through enabling Wi-Fi calling in the video below.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling during AT&T outage

This is a developing story we will continue to monitor and update when we have more details.