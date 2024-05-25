Airplane glider crashes near Winter Haven High School, pilot sustains critical injuries

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A pilot was left with critical injuries after an airplane glider crash.
According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the airplane glider crashed around 1:50 p.m. Saturday near Winter Haven High School.
There were no injuries on the ground, but the pilot was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
No other information was given at the time.
