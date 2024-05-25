Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Airplane glider crashes near Winter Haven High School, pilot sustains critical injuries

airplane glider crash
Winter Haven Police Department
airplane glider crash
Posted at 4:02 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 16:02:38-04

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A pilot was left with critical injuries after an airplane glider crash.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the airplane glider crashed around 1:50 p.m. Saturday near Winter Haven High School.

Airplane glider crash
airplane glider crash

There were no injuries on the ground, but the pilot was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

No other information was given at the time.


MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Honor Flight of West Central Florida is a non-profit that flies veterans, free of charge, to see memorials and monuments in Washington D.C. ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan joined them on a recent flight, as they reflected on service, sacrifice, and lives lost.

Veterans reflect on service, sacrifice, and lives lost during Honor Flight to D.C.

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.