After Ian: School closures, openings

TAMPA, Fla. — The state of Florida is beginning to rebuild after Hurricane Ian and due to damage sustained in some local counties, schools continue to stay closed. We're bringing you the most up-to-date information.

Hillsborough County Schools

Students return Monday, October 3



Pinellas County Schools

Students return Monday, October 3



Pasco County Schools

Students return Monday, October 3



Polk County Schools

Students return Tuesday, October 4



Manatee County Schools

Students return Tuesday, October 4



Sarasota County Schools

Schools are closed until further notice.



Hernando County Schools

Students return Monday, October 3



Citrus County Schools

Students return Monday, October 3





Highlands County Schools

District staff return Monday, October 3 Aiming to have students return Tuesday, October 4



Hardee County Schools

Schools are closed until further notice.



DeSoto County Schools

Closed Monday, October 3

District to post update on students returning Tuesday, October 4 by 12 p.m.



Colleges and Universities:



University of Tampa

Classes resume Monday, October 3



University of South Florida

Classes resume Monday, October 3



Saint Leo University

Classes resume Monday, October 3



Pasco Hernando State College

Classes resume Monday, October 3



Polk State College

Classes resume Monday, October 3



Hillsborough Community College

Classes resume Monday, October 3

ICCE classes at the Regent are canceled Monday



Florida Southwestern State College

Closed through Sunday, October 9



St. Petersburg College

Classes resume Monday, October 3



State College of Florida

Classes are canceled through Monday, October 3



Florida A&M University

Classes resume Monday, October 3

College of Law re-opens Tuesday, October 4



Florida Gulf Coast University

Classes canceled through Sunday, October 9

Tentatively planning a resume to normal operations Monday, October 10



Florida State University

Classes resume Monday, October 3



New College of Florida

Classes resume Tuesday, October 4