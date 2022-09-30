Sarasota Schools will reopen in phases as officials assess Ian damage

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools said on Tuesday that schools will reopen in phases as officials continue to assess the damage left by Hurricane Ian.

Phase 1 starts Monday, October 10, and includes traditional public schools in and north of Venice.

Phase 2 will begin Monday, October 2, and include traditional public schools in Englewood and North Port.

To find out which phase your school will be in, click here.

"Sadly, there has been much devastation in our county and schools, including massive power outages, down power lines, flooding, cellular & cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many of our school structures," the district said on Facebook.

The district said schools would reopen when the safety and well-being of students and staff can be ensured.

The district said communication is unstable throughout the county, and updates can be found on social media and www.sarasotacountyschools.net/hurricane.

For other county information, visit www.scgov.net

Access the Sarasota County School's Facebook page here.