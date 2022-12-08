AAA study finds unsafe driving behaviors are on the rise after 3 years of declines

TAMPA, Fla. — A new study from AAA has found that in the year after travel almost shut down due to COVID-19, unsafe driving behaviors increased after three years of declines.

The new AAA study found the increasing unsafe driving behaviors included speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired due to cannabis or alcohol.

According to AAA, the number one unsafe behavior that increased was drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after "drinking enough that they felt they were over the legal limit." Nearly 24 percent of drivers admitted that fact in the AAA study.

“The reversal in the frequency of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is disturbing,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While drivers acknowledge that certain activities like speeding and driving impaired are not safe, many engage in these activities anyway. This reckless attitude can be life-altering.”

Driving within an hour of consuming cannabis and driving at least 15 miles per hour over the speed limit ranked second and third among issues that grew from 2020 to 2021. The other unsafe driving area to see a double-digit increase from 2020 to 2021 was driving through red lights.

AAA claimed that as dangerous driving behaviors increased, so did traffic fatalities. NHTSA reported 42,915 people died in traffic accidents in 2021, a 10.5% increase from 38,824 fatalities in 2020.