4 insurance villages opening to help those impacted by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

TAMPA, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced four insurance villages in the Tampa Bay area to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton.
Each of the following locations will operate for seven days after their respective opening dates and will stay open for as long as there is a demand in that area:
BRADENTON - OPENS MONDAY, OCTOBER 14TH
- Bradenton City Hall, Auditorium Building
- 101 12th Street West
- Bradenton, FL 34205
- Opening Day - 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. MONDAY 10/14
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the following days
CLEARWATER - OPENS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH
- Long Center
- 1501 North Belcher Road
- Clearwater, FL 33765
- Opening Day - 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. TUESDAY 10/15
- 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. the following days
LAKELAND - OPENS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH
- RP Funding Center - Sikes Hall
- 701 West Lime Street
- Lakeland, FL 33815
- Opening Day - 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. TUESDAY 10/15
- 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. the following days
PLANT CITY - OPENS WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16TH
- Florida Strawberry Festival
- 303 Berryfest Place
- Plant City, FL 33563
- Opening Day -10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY 10/16
- 9 A.M. TO 5 P.M. the following days
Officials are asking policyholders to bring as much documentation as they can:
- A driver’s license or other form of identification
- Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation
- Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Milton or Helene
- Repair estimates
- Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible
For more information, you can visit this link.
For more federal resources, you can use this link.