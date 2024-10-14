4 insurance villages opening to help those impacted by Hurricanes Milton and Helene

TAMPA, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced four insurance villages in the Tampa Bay area to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Each of the following locations will operate for seven days after their respective opening dates and will stay open for as long as there is a demand in that area:

BRADENTON - OPENS MONDAY, OCTOBER 14TH



Bradenton City Hall, Auditorium Building

101 12th Street West

Bradenton, FL 34205

Opening Day - 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. MONDAY 10/14

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the following days

CLEARWATER - OPENS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH



Long Center

1501 North Belcher Road

Clearwater, FL 33765

Opening Day - 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. TUESDAY 10/15

9 A.M. to 5 P.M. the following days

LAKELAND - OPENS TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15TH



RP Funding Center - Sikes Hall

701 West Lime Street

Lakeland, FL 33815

Opening Day - 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. TUESDAY 10/15

9 A.M. to 5 P.M. the following days

PLANT CITY - OPENS WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16TH



Florida Strawberry Festival

303 Berryfest Place

Plant City, FL 33563

Opening Day -10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY 10/16

9 A.M. TO 5 P.M. the following days

Officials are asking policyholders to bring as much documentation as they can:

A driver’s license or other form of identification

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Milton or Helene

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible

For more information, you can visit this link.

For more federal resources, you can use this link.