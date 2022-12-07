25% of millennials currently live with parents, survey finds

TAMPA, Fla. — Sky high rent prices and inflation are both contributing to millions of millennials living with their parents, according to a new survey from PropertyManagement.com.

According to the survey, one in four (25%) millennials are currently living with their parents. Further, the survey found one in eight millennials moved back in with their parents this year.

PropertyManagement.com said, "many (millennials) cited high rent, money concerns, and job losses as reasons why" they decided to move back in with their parents. Still, more than nine in 10 who did move back in over the last year would be "very" or "somewhat likely" to move out if they made more money, the survey found.

Even though many millennials have returned home, it's not quite a free ride for many of them. PropertyManagement.com found 38 percent of millennials who lived at home are being charged at least some rent, even though 48% of that group reported being charged rent of $500 or less.

The millennials surveyed said they would like to own a home in the future, but some are pessimistic they will have the ability to do so any time soon. 34% said they are "somewhat" or "very" unlikely to be able to buy a home within their ideal timeframe.

Looking deeper at the numbers, 44% of millennial renters said they would only be able to afford a house at a 3.5% mortgage rate or less. Currently, mortgage rates are hovering around 7.1% and could go higher, depending on how the Federal Reserve moves in the coming months.