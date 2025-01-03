2 crashes on Howard Frankland Bridge leave 1 dead, lanes blocked

One person is dead after two separate crashes on the Howard Frankland Bridge Friday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the northbound crash involved a motorcyclist who struck a road ranger's truck. The motorcyclist passed away.
The southbound crash involved four vehicles and left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple lanes are blocked at this time. There is currently no information on what caused the crash.
A frustrated Zephyrhills homeowner still has flooded yard months after Hurricane Milton.
Zephyrhills homeowner still has flooded yard months after Milton