1Voice Foundation teams up with local organization to throw birthday parties for children with cancer

BRANDON, Fla. — Every child deserves to celebrate their birthday!

Mary Anna Massolio is the executive director of 1Voice Foundation. She helps children battling pediatric cancer.

The foundation offers 25 different programs to children and their families.

On Tuesday night, Massolio teamed up with Belinda Leto, founder of "Celebrate Birthdays."

The two hosted a birthday party for children with a January birthday. The children who attended have pediatric cancer or a sibling with cancer.

"They love to see even their own brothers and sisters get gifts, and it's just a celebration maybe at a time when there's not a lot of celebrating going on," said Massolio.

Every month, they throw parties for children with 1Voice Foundation.

10-year-old Dylan Bartini was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia about a year ago. On Tuesday night, she celebrated her brother's birthday.

"It's amazing being able to see people and hanging out with people that have been through the same thing as me," she said.

The children ate pizza and cupcakes, received presents, and played games while their parents went out to dinner.

"The parents are all out at a nearby restaurant kind of having a group parent meeting. Peer support is incredibly important," said Massolio.

Leto said she started "Celebrate Birthdays" after a family approached her at church. They could not afford a birthday party for their child.

"These children all have pediatric cancer or their siblings. Many times, families have to stop working, right, family loses a job. They can't afford the cost that comes with a birthday or even worse the child's not feeling well or they're in a hospital," said Leto.

"The day you were brought into this world, you deserve to be recognized."

Leto said in the past five years, they have given more than 6,200 children a birthday party.

"I love to quote Dr. Seuss. You never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory so for these children I hope these wonderful moments that are about them become memories they’ll remember for the rest of their lives."