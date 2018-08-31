JACKSONVILLE, FLA — The Jacksonville man who is credited for saving the life of a Riverview man during the Jacksonville Landing shooting does not consider himself a hero.

"Everyone's looking at it like I'm a hero and everything like that, but I don't look at it that way," Jordan Williams said.

Williams is the kitchen captain at Hooters in Jacksonville. The restaurant is close to the Chicago Pizza where authorities said a gunman open fired at people who were attending the Madden 19 Tournament.

"A lady ran in the back door screaming 'they're shooting,.theyr'e shooting, they're shooting,'" Williams said.

Williams went outside.

"I {saw} about 30-40 people running away from Chicago Pizza in a frantic (state). I actually {saw} Timothy bleeding real bad," Williams said.

Timothy Anselimo lives in Riverview. He is a professional gamer and was attending the competition when he was shot three times.

"He got shot in his left side, his right chest, and his right hand," Williams said.

Williams wrapped Anselimo's wounds and applied pressure until EMT's arrived.

"I just had to talk to him the whole time to keep him calm," Williams said.

On Twitter, Anselimo's family expressed their gratitude toward Williams because he helped keep Anselimo alive.

Williams said he and Anselimo will always have a bond.

"I just wanted to make sure they knew that I was here for the end and I wasn't going anywhere," Williams said.