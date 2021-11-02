USF researcher talks about realistic expectations of UN Climate Change Conference

TAMPA, Fla. — A high-level meeting is taking place over the next two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP26 meets every five years. Global leaders from some of the biggest counties work together to come up with an agreement and standards for the future.

The main goal of the summit is to come up with a way to keep the rise of global temperature to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

USF researcher Yasin Elshorbany talked with ABC Action News about the realistic expectations of the summit and how they can meet their goals.