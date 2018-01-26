Tamiflu shortage reported in Tampa Bay Area

Some Tampa Bay Area pharmacies are reporting a shortage of Tamiflu. The medication decreases the duration and the symptoms of the flu.

Walgreens and CVS both telling ABC Action News that some locations are experiencing shortages, but they expect to have more in stock in the coming days.

We found many locally owned pharmacies are still in stock. Davis Islands Pharmacy has the brand name version of the Tamiflu, but they did run out of the generic version.

“We’ve been getting a lot of people stocking it just in case they get the flu, because it’s been such a bad season,” said owner Bob Bobo.

Bobo said they are watching the supply daily, because of the severity of this flu season.

Doctors said it’s smart to take Tamiflu within the first forty-eight hours of noticing flu symptoms.

“It decreases the severity of your symptoms and the duration,” said Bobo.