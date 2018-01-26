Flu outbreak prompts high school in Clearwater to close Friday

Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater is closed Friday due to a flu outbreak that has affected a large portion of the student body and faculty.

David Rice, a pastor and spokesman for Calvary Christian High School, says 100 kids and 5 teachers were out sick on Thursday, so the school has decided to close to clean the facility.

The school has hired a cleaning service to disinfect the classrooms and hardware in the school.

The school hopes to reopen next week after students and faculty rest up this weekend.