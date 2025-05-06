News to Know for May 6

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is Tampa's Emancipation Day, the day the city acknowledges the emancipation of slaves. May 20 has been observed as Florida Emancipation Day since Florida emancipated slaves in 1865. To learn more and celebrate the day, visit the Tampa Bay History Center.

News to Know

Angered by report on Polk County shelter, animal lovers start campaign: Animal advocates have launched an email campaign in responseto an ABC Action News investigative report into Polk County Animal Control.

Animal advocates have launched an email campaign in responseto an ABC Action News investigative report into Polk County Animal Control. New Florida law faces legal challenge from Medicaid expansion group: A new Florida law imposing tougher restrictions on citizen-led ballot initiatives is now the subject of a federal lawsuit.



A new Florida law imposing tougher restrictions on citizen-led ballot initiatives is now the subject of a federal lawsuit. Collier County bear attack: Man and his dog found dead: Florida Fish and Wildlife says the man who was killed lived on the property where the attack happened.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says the man who was killed lived on the property where the attack happened. Met Gala pays tribute to Black fashion, includes Rihanna pregnancy surprise: Rihanna shut down the Met Gala on Monday in a pinstripe look and a huge hat after announcing her pregnancy with baby No. 3 earlier in the day.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to look for comfy temps and sunny skies to start today. Hotter temperatures today with a few PM showers.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It: Used Cars Risks

Consumers are urged to be cautious when purchasing used cars, as Florida laws offer minimal protections for used cars compared to new vehicles. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on protecting yourself when buying a used car to avoid costly surprises.

Things to Do this Tuesday, April 6

Surround yourself with vibrant colors, soft fabrics, and sweet conversation at a "chill sewing" event.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Shake it off at "Zumba in the Park," featuring Latin-inspired dance moves and aerobic exercises.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Explore the Gulfport Fresh Market to enjoy local vendors, shops, galleries, and restaurants.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 3101 Beach Blvd, Gulfport Cost: Free



