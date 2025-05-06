Forecast: Hotter with a few PM pop-ups

Hotter temperatures today with a few PM showers.

Look for comfy temps and sunny skies to start today. Most towns will begin the day in the 60s with those closer to the water starting in the low 70s. We'll stay sunny and dry through midday. You'll likely notice temperatures will be warmer today with mid-80s already likely at noon and the low 90s for the rest of the afternoon. A few pop-up showers return later today with the majority of these popping up east of I-75.

Similar weather is likely for Wednesday and Thursday. Each afternoon, we'll see highs in the low 90s with a few pop-ups, most of which will form east of I-75 during the afternoon.

By the weekend a weak front and storm system will be moving by. This should act to increase the humidity, cloud cover, and rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday most of the rain coverage may be from the I-4 corridor and points north while the rain will likely be more widespread on Sunday.

Higher rain chances will likely last into the start of next week with numerous sct'd storms on Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!