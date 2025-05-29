News to Know for May 29

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
After yesterday's preliminaries and semifinals, contestants will finally go head-to-head in the last showdown of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Only nine of over 240 spellers will take the stage at the finals, with the youngest being 11-year-old Sarv Dharavane from Georgia. Whoever snags that coveted first-place trophy will become the Bee's 100th winner. You can watch the finals live tonight at 8 p.m. on ION.
News to Know
- A Bartow group home owner speaks out after a murder: City officials are doubling down on questions concerning the code compliance of Eddrena Thornton's group home, where an 81-year-old man was murdered.
- The City of St. Pete asks for input on a resiliency plan: This comes after the city was awarded over $100 million to make improvements and help families elevate homes due to last year's hurricanes.
- President Trump pardons a reality show couple: Todd Chrisley was released from a federal prison in Florida a day after he and his wife, Julie, were pardoned following their 2022 convictions for fraud and tax crimes.
- A new therapy treatment helps veterans and first responders: Electroencephalogram Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or "eTMS," can help with PTSD, depression, anxiety and other disorders.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll have mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 90s. We'll see a few sea breeze showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Any of these would move east of I-75 for the rest of the day.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
With impersonation scams causing billions of dollars in losses, it's crucial for consumers to recognize the red flags and protect themselves. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to identify potential impersonation scams and the steps to take if you suspect you're being targeted.
Things to Do this Thursday, May 29
- Bring your boots for two-step under the stars with friends and farm-fresh bites at Keel Farms.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
- Cost: Free
- Dive into a vibrant celebration of art, music, and culture with live performances at the Art Feast hosted by Spain Restaurant.
- When: 4 p.m.
- Where: 513 N Tampa St, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Ignite a connection and embark on a unique immersive date experience at Flirt-o-RAMA, where art meets matchmaking.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Pete
- Cost: $35
