Good morning!

The weather is staying the same today, with plenty of heat and humidity.

Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 90s. We'll see a few sea breeze showers and storms develop in the afternoon. Any of these would move east of I-75 for the rest of the day.

A front will begin to near the state Friday and increase our chances for rain not just on Friday but also into the first half of Saturday too.

We'll see lower humidity on Sunday and sunny skies.