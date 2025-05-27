News to Know for May 27

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Are you feeling rested after the three-day weekend? While most were off from work and school yesterday, scientists were making a big announcement: they've discovered a potential dwarf planet. The Institute for Advanced Study’s School of Natural Sciences has nicknamed the newly discovered object an "extreme cousin" of Pluto. Scientists say it's only detectable at certain times, as it has an incredibly eccentric orbit around the Sun, taking around 25,000 years to complete one trek. While its exact size has yet to be determined, it's estimated to be about one-third the diameter of Pluto. If it is indeed a dwarf planet, it'll join the ranks of five others officially recognized in our solar system, including Pluto, Ceres and Makemake.

News to Know

A charter boat captain is sentenced to prison: Florida officials said Zackery Brandon Barfield poisoned and shot bottlenose dolphins after he grew frustrated with them eating red snapper from the lines of his charter fishing clients.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will start in the 70s under mostly clear skies. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the morning until a few pop-up showers begin near the coast by midday.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The Florida Attorney General is suing Snapchat for failing to protect minors from explicit content in violation of a new state law. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how parents can better safeguard their children’s online activity in light of the lawsuit against Snapchat.

Susan Solves It: Legal Action Against Snapchat

Things to Do this Tuesday, May 27

WWE takes over the Yuengling Center with live events.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa Cost: $123

Get your groove on at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for a Zumba session that combines dance and fitness.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Stroll through Gulfport's Waterfront District for the Fresh Market, where you can explore unique local vendors and delicious food.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 3101 Beach Blvd, Gulfport Cost: Free



