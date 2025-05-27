Forecast: Not much rain near the coast

Mostly sunny with a few showers east.

Welcome back to work and school! After a 3-day holiday weekend for many, we're returning to our normal routines with heat and humidity along for the ride.

Temperatures this morning will start generally in the 70s under mostly clear skies. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the morning. A few pop-up showers will begin near the coast by midday. Though a few of these may start close to the beaches, they will quickly move east once they form and most of the sct'd rain this afternoon will be east of the I-75 corridor. Highs will reach the low 90s.

Look for the same weather pattern to be with us on Wednesday and Thursday too. Things will change up a little bit by the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

A weak front will dip down toward Florida late in the week. This front will bring in more clouds and the chance of a little extra rain. Right now it's looking like Saturday will likely be the wettest day this week with rain coverage up to 60%. Sunday is looking much drier.

Have a great Tuesday!