News to Know for March 27

Are you among the hundreds of Floridians paying sky-high car insurance rates? According to Bankrate, Florida drivers pay the highest auto insurance rates in the nation. Now, state lawmakers are looking to repeal Florida's No-Fault auto insurance system. ABC Action News reporter Nadeen Yanes reviewed studies and spoke to out-of-state drivers to learn more about the impacts this could have on drivers in the Sunshine State.
News to Know
- The Florida House passes a controversial bill: Lawmakers passed a bill lowering the firearm purchase age to 18, and it will now head to the state Senate.
- A Nature Coast restaurant sets a reopening date: Six months after Hurricane Helene flooded Kane's Cattle Co. Steakhouse in Crystal River, the restaurant's staff is finally looking to reopen its doors.
- The Rays introduce their new home: Dozen of Tampa Bay Rays staff members are racing the clock to rebrand Steinbrenner Field before tomorrow's season opener.
- A Pinellas city makes progress on repair permits: Treasure Island officials said 85% of permits have now been issued for post-hurricane rebuilds.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have lovely weather as we step out the door, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and partly cloudy skies. Sunshine will continue throughout the day, and highs will climb in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Things to Do this Thursday, March 27
- Grab your boots and take a line dancing class at Keel Farms.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 4202 Thonotossas Road, Plant City
- Cost: Free
- Enjoy a fusion of ballet and modern technology with "We Call it Ballet: Sleeping Beauty," as dancers in glow-in-the-dark costumes bring the classic tale to life.
- When: 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
- Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: $45
- Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Utah Hockey Club at Amalie Arena.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- Cost: $25
