Watch Now
NewsGood Morning Tampa Bay

Actions

News to Know for March 27

Posted
and last updated
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR (87).png
WFTS
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR (87).png

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Are you among the hundreds of Floridians paying sky-high car insurance rates? According to Bankrate, Florida drivers pay the highest auto insurance rates in the nation. Now, state lawmakers are looking to repeal Florida's No-Fault auto insurance system. ABC Action News reporter Nadeen Yanes reviewed studies and spoke to out-of-state drivers to learn more about the impacts this could have on drivers in the Sunshine State.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have lovely weather as we step out the door, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and partly cloudy skies. Sunshine will continue throughout the day, and highs will climb in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Ally Blake's Thursday Morning Forecast

Things to Do this Thursday, March 27

  • Grab your boots and take a line dancing class at Keel Farms.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 4202 Thonotossas Road, Plant City
    • Cost: Free
  • Enjoy a fusion of ballet and modern technology with "We Call it Ballet: Sleeping Beauty," as dancers in glow-in-the-dark costumes bring the classic tale to life.
    • When: 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
    • Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: $45
  • Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Utah Hockey Club at Amalie Arena.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: $25

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo