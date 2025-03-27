News to Know for March 27

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Are you among the hundreds of Floridians paying sky-high car insurance rates? According to Bankrate, Florida drivers pay the highest auto insurance rates in the nation. Now, state lawmakers are looking to repeal Florida's No-Fault auto insurance system. ABC Action News reporter Nadeen Yanes reviewed studies and spoke to out-of-state drivers to learn more about the impacts this could have on drivers in the Sunshine State.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have lovely weather as we step out the door, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and partly cloudy skies. Sunshine will continue throughout the day, and highs will climb in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Things to Do this Thursday, March 27

Grab your boots and take a line dancing class at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 4202 Thonotossas Road, Plant City Cost: Free

Enjoy a fusion of ballet and modern technology with "We Call it Ballet: Sleeping Beauty," as dancers in glow-in-the-dark costumes bring the classic tale to life.

When: 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. Where: 1913 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa Cost: $45

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Utah Hockey Club at Amalie Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: $25



