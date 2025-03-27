Forecast: Sunny and warm for your Thursday

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! Lovely skies as you step out the door in the 50s and 60s with partly cloudy skies. Sunshine continues throughout the day with highs climbing in the mid to upper 80s. Friday looks the exact same just in time fore the Rays home opener. Saturday highs remain warm in the mid to upper 80s ahead of our next system. Showers and storms likely bubble up late-Saturday into Sunday. Sunday definitely looks wet for now, so Saturday is your pick of the two. April kicks off warm in the mid to upper 80s with small rain chances each day.

I hope you all have a great day!