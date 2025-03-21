News to Know for March 21

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The weekend is nearly here, and it looks like we'll have another breezy day ahead. But don't despair if you're craving warmer temps—our weekend weather will bring us highs in the 70s and 80s. For those still looking for some Friday plans this spring break, Disney On Ice premieres at Amalie Arena in Tampa, while over in St. Pete, the Dali Museum will have its immersive Pink Floyd-themed show.

News to Know

Lifeguards stress safety as spring breakers flock to beaches: As thousands of people enjoy beaches across the Tampa Bay Area this season, lifeguards want you to know what to look out for.

As thousands of people enjoy beaches across the Tampa Bay Area this season, lifeguards want you to know what to look out for. A new bill would remove certain high school requirements: Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would remove the requirement to pass Algebra I and English exams to earn a high school diploma.



Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would remove the requirement to pass Algebra I and English exams to earn a high school diploma. A family rallies behind kids and adults with Down Syndrome: Ela Hersberger and her husband are strong advocates for people with Down syndrome, and their journey started when Ela became pregnant.

Ela Hersberger and her husband are strong advocates for people with Down syndrome, and their journey started when Ela became pregnant. An original G.I. Joe toy creator is now taking requests: St. Petersburg artist Mark Pennington was first hired by Hasbro in 1985, and 40 years later, he is helping fans bring their own ideas for Joe to life.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a chilly and breezy morning, with many of us in the 40s. But don't worry—winds will gradually drop off, and sunshine will warm us up near 70 degrees.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

More people are opting to stay put and remodel compared to relocating. We look at what you should know before hiring a contractor.

Susan Solves It: Staying Put vs Selling Home

Things to Do this Friday

Watch acrobats and performers at the Universoul Circus at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa Cost: $27-$60

Enjoy some amazing sights along with delicious food at the Hot Air Balloon Festival.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa Cost: $25

Find local and handmade goods at the Dunedin Downtown Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.