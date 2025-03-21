Watch Now
News to Know for March 21

Posted
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The weekend is nearly here, and it looks like we'll have another breezy day ahead. But don't despair if you're craving warmer temps—our weekend weather will bring us highs in the 70s and 80s. For those still looking for some Friday plans this spring break, Disney On Ice premieres at Amalie Arena in Tampa, while over in St. Pete, the Dali Museum will have its immersive Pink Floyd-themed show.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a chilly and breezy morning, with many of us in the 40s. But don't worry—winds will gradually drop off, and sunshine will warm us up near 70 degrees.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

More people are opting to stay put and remodel compared to relocating. We look at what you should know before hiring a contractor.

Susan Solves It: Staying Put vs Selling Home

Things to Do this Friday

  • Watch acrobats and performers at the Universoul Circus at Raymond James Stadium.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
    • Cost: $27-$60
  • Enjoy some amazing sights along with delicious food at the Hot Air Balloon Festival.
    • When: 5 p.m.
    • Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
    • Cost: $25
  • Find local and handmade goods at the Dunedin Downtown Market.
    • When: 9 a.m.
    • Where: 420 Main Street, Dunedin
    • Cost: Free

