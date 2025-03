TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! It is chilly and breezy as you step out the door with a lot of us in the 40s. Winds will gradually drop off and sunshine warms us near 70. A high rip current risk is also in effect until this evening. The weekend is absolutely gorgeous! Upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Next week's front has dropped off for now. Highs stay in the low 80s virtually rain-free.

I hope you all have a great day!