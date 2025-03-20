News to Know for March 20

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is the first day of spring—can you feel it in the air? Temperatures are definitely staying on the cooler side. There's only one week left of spring training games, so maybe take advantage of the nice weather by seeing the Rays take on the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field tomorrow.

News to Know

Hurricanes may be to blame for manatee deaths: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said 14 dead manatees have been reported in Citrus County in recent weeks.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said 14 dead manatees have been reported in Citrus County in recent weeks. A mother and child plan to sue Winter Haven officers: There is ongoing outrage about how Winter Haven Police handled the arrest of Mariah Banks when officers pointed a gun at her and her child while they were face down on the ground.



There is ongoing outrage about how Winter Haven Police handled the arrest of Mariah Banks when officers pointed a gun at her and her child while they were face down on the ground. A junkyard fire causes plumes of smoke: Tampa Fire Rescue said a trash pile caught fire at a junkyard in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon, causing a large amount of smoke to be visible near Tampa International Airport.

Tampa Fire Rescue said a trash pile caught fire at a junkyard in Tampa on Wednesday afternoon, causing a large amount of smoke to be visible near Tampa International Airport. Police say a suspect injured an officer while fleeing a traffic stop: Largo Police said the suspect hit the police officer with the vehicle, and the officer was treated for minor injuries.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says patchy fog is possible this morning but will clear out by 10 a.m. Expect lows in the 50s and 60s as clouds thicken throughout the day. This is ahead of our next cold front.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Thursday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

Many people buying a home need to take out a mortgage, but one thing homeowners can't control is if their mortgage gets sold. We look at why this happens and what homeowners need to be aware of.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Mortgage Sold

Things to Do this Thursday, March 20

Grab your boots and take a line dancing class at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 4202 Thonotossas Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Taste your way around Busch Gardens Tampa Bay at the Food and Wine Festival.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $99

Immerse yourself in the world of art at the Tampa Museum of Art.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $25



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.