Forecast: Spring has arrived

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! It is the first day of spring and we are certainly feeling like it this morning. Patchy for is possible for your Thursday morning and will clear out by 10 AM. Lows in the 50s and 60s as clouds thicken throughout the day. This is ahead of our next cold front. It's not very moisture-rich, so a small chance is expected in the afternoon along the Nature Coast, breaking up by the time it gets to the east of Tampa Bay. Wind also gust up to 25+ mph. Overnight clears out and morning lows on Friday are chills in the 40s. Highs rebound back to near 70. Mostly sunny for the weekend temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. Next week ushers in our next front.

I hope you all have a great day!