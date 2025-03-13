Watch Now
News to Know for March 13

Posted
AP Photo/Terry Renna
Astronaut Anne McClain makes a heart sign to family members as she leaves the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for a mission to the International Space Station, Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Looking for something to do this upcoming weekend? It may not be October, but in Tampa Bay, you can get into the Halloween spirit all year round, thanks to some local ghost tours. Explore the historic Kress Building, which tour operator Tampa Terrors claims has eerie secrets, or head to the mysterious Tucker Mansion in Safety Harbor with Silent Slayer Ghost Tours. Not only will you get the thrill of your life, you'll also get a little history lesson in the process.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says not to put those jackets away just yet. It's still chilly out there this morning, with many towns east of the coast and north of the Bay falling into the 40s. There may even be a couple of areas of patchy fog.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, March 13, 2025

Things to Do this Thursday, March 13

  • Grab your boots and take a line dancing class at Keel Farms.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 4202 Thonotossas Rd, Plant City
    • Cost: Free
  • Enjoy a dazzling display of acrobatics with the Peking Acrobats at the Straz.
    • When: 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel
    • Cost: $46
  • Taste your way around Busch Gardens Tampa Bay at the Food and Wine Festival.
    • When: 10 a.m.
    • Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa
    • Cost: $99

