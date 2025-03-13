News to Know for March 13

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Looking for something to do this upcoming weekend? It may not be October, but in Tampa Bay, you can get into the Halloween spirit all year round, thanks to some local ghost tours. Explore the historic Kress Building, which tour operator Tampa Terrors claims has eerie secrets, or head to the mysterious Tucker Mansion in Safety Harbor with Silent Slayer Ghost Tours. Not only will you get the thrill of your life, you'll also get a little history lesson in the process.

School board members push to bring cameras back: Last week, county commissioners voted 5-2 to end the program, which allowed speed cameras in school zones.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says not to put those jackets away just yet. It's still chilly out there this morning, with many towns east of the coast and north of the Bay falling into the 40s. There may even be a couple of areas of patchy fog.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, March 13, 2025

Grab your boots and take a line dancing class at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 4202 Thonotossas Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Enjoy a dazzling display of acrobatics with the Peking Acrobats at the Straz.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: $46

Taste your way around Busch Gardens Tampa Bay at the Food and Wine Festival.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: $99



