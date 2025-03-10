News to Know for March 10

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Women's History Month, which means it's the perfect time to highlight women going above and beyond. Just yesterday, Katherine Legge, a 47-year-old driver from England, was the first woman to race in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2018. Legge became the 17th woman to compete at NASCAR’s top-level and the first since Danica Patrick in 2018. She has previously raced in multiple series including seven IndyCar Series starts last year and has four career starts in the Indianapolis 500. In 2023, she set a record for fastest qualifying time by a woman.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a rainy day today. Storms will begin to approach the coast before sunrise, continuing east and spreading through the region during the morning hours.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, March 10, 2025

Susan Solves It

A federal report found the FDA is struggling to meet inspection targets at high-risk facilities. We look at why these checks are critical and what's being done.

FDA food safety inspection targets

Things to Do this Monday

Win prizes and test your knowledge at Jukebox Bingo.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W. Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free

Create a pint glass with a local instructor from Practically Pikasso just in time for St Patrick's Day.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $34

Watch Italian singer Matteo Bocelli perform live at The Straz.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa Cost: Starting at $39.50



