News to Know for March 10

It's Women's History Month, which means it's the perfect time to highlight women going above and beyond. Just yesterday, Katherine Legge, a 47-year-old driver from England, was the first woman to race in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2018. Legge became the 17th woman to compete at NASCAR’s top-level and the first since Danica Patrick in 2018. She has previously raced in multiple series including seven IndyCar Series starts last year and has four career starts in the Indianapolis 500. In 2023, she set a record for fastest qualifying time by a woman.
News to Know
- How a local woman overcame insurance denials: Linda Brown, who has a rare blood disorder, said her insurance company refused to pay for medically necessary blood transfusions and is now sharing how she got her repeated denials overturned.
- Sandy streets cause yet another mishap: A week after a fire truck got stuck in a thick patch of sand in the Inverness Village 4 neighborhood, a FedEx truck met the same fate in the same spot.
- 'Grandpa Bob' delivers sweets and smiles: Retiree Robert Walker, 84, keeps busy by volunteering all over Tampa Bay, but is the most popular person on campus at Carwise Middle School in Palm Harbor.
- A small plane crashes into a parking lot, injuring 5: The plane crashed into a retirement community's parking lot in Pennsylvania, injuring the people aboard and damaging around a dozen vehicles.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a rainy day today. Storms will begin to approach the coast before sunrise, continuing east and spreading through the region during the morning hours.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
A federal report found the FDA is struggling to meet inspection targets at high-risk facilities. We look at why these checks are critical and what's being done.
Things to Do this Monday
- Win prizes and test your knowledge at Jukebox Bingo.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 5202 W. Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
- Cost: Free
- Create a pint glass with a local instructor from Practically Pikasso just in time for St Patrick's Day.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: $34
- Watch Italian singer Matteo Bocelli perform live at The Straz.
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa
- Cost: Starting at $39.50
