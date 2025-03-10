Forecast: AM storms, windy this afternoon

Sct'd rain moving through during the first half of today.

We'll start the day with breezy and mild temperatures. Many towns will be in the upper 60s and low 70s early with high humidity.

Rain and storms will begin to approach the coast before sunrise and will continue to move east while spreading through the region during the morning hours. One or two of these cells could be strong or severe. The overall threat is low.

The rain will clear west to east during midday and into the first half of the afternoon. Behind the rain expect strong winds and sunny skies. Wind gusts this afternoon could get over 35 mph and the humidity will begin to drop. Temperatures will be cooler holding in the upper 60s during the afternoon hours.

Though the winds will stay up overnight, they will begin to weaken by Tuesday morning. We'll start Tuesday in the 50s and highs should climb into the low-70s during the afternoon.

Expect a string of some really nice weather for the rest of the week. Sunny skies are likely Wednesday through Saturday. Wednesday and Thursday we'll see highs in the mid and upper-70s while warmer temperatures in the 80s are likely on Friday and Saturday.

Have a great Monday!