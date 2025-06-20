News to Know for June 20

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Sure, it's been hot and humid for months, but summer hasn't officially started—until today. June 20 marks the summer solstice. It's the longest day of the year and is the astronomical start of the season in the Northern Hemisphere. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the solstice occurs when the sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky. As we're breaking out the flip-flops and hitting the beach, our neighbors in the Southern Hemisphere are likely bundling up, as the solstice on their end kicks off winter.

News to Know

More evacuees from Israel head to Tampa: Governor Ron DeSantis made an early morning stop at Tampa International Airport this morning to welcome the latest batch of thankful American evacuees.

Governor Ron DeSantis made an early morning stop at Tampa International Airport this morning to welcome the latest batch of thankful American evacuees. Tropicana Field could become a convention center: The City of St. Pete and Pinellas County are coming up with options for how to transform the field, including a convention center, water park or green space.

A military band offers inspiration: The Resilient, a band consisting of military veterans severely injured in combat, is set to perform at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Resilient, a band consisting of military veterans severely injured in combat, is set to perform at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg at 7 p.m. tonight. A kids' cough syrup sold nationwide is recalled: Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup distributed between December 2022 and June 2025 could contain a microbial contamination that can cause foodborne illnesses.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says temperatures start in the low to upper 70s, with a muggy feel. Scattered showers and storms are to start from the coast and slowly move inland throughout the day. It won't rain for every minute of the day, but it will be wet.

Susan Solves It

As families head out of town for summer trips, a new survey found many are still carrying debt from last summer's travels.

Daly Discoveries

Cheeky's in St. Pete is a laid-back "fish shack" with a big bar and big seafood. The neighborhood hangout is from the mind of Tampa restaurateur Nate Siegel.

Things to Do this Friday, June 20

Go see Grammy-nominated singer Avril Lavigne perform her greatest hits.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa Cost: $64

Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1 Steinbrenner Dr, Tampa Cost: $56

Try a DIY perfume/cologne making class at The DIY Room.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 7402 N 56 Street #480 Building 400 Tampa Cost: $62



