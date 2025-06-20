Forecast: Heavier downpours expected

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! It is the first official day of astronomical summer and summertime showers and storms are expected. Temps start off in the low to upper 70s with muggy feels. Scattered showers and storms are to start from the coast and slowly move inland throughout the day. It won't rain for every minute of the day, but it will be wet. Highs struggle in the mid to upper 80s. This weekend looks slightly drier with highs back in the low 90s. Next week a heatwave makes its way across the country, we are hot in the low to mid 90s. Afternoon showers and storms are expected with the sea breeze. The tropics are still staying quiet for the next seven days.

I hope you all have a great weekend!