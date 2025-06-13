News to Know for June 13

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Tampa Bay now has a few all-stars on its hands. Yesterday, the NHL announced Tampa Bay Lightning right winger and alternate captain Nikita Kucherov was named to the NHL First All-Star team. This is Kucherov's fourth time to be voted into the First Team, and while he was the only Bolts player to make it, defenseman Victor Hedman, goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and left winger Brandon Hagel will all represent the Lightning as All-Stars on the Second Team. The nominees were voted on by representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association after the regular season ended. And yes, this does give us more bragging rights.

News to Know

A woman is arrested in a road rage shooting: Deputies said 21-year-old Aiden Richards is facing attempted murder charges after firing at another vehicle.

Deputies said 21-year-old Aiden Richards is facing attempted murder charges after firing at another vehicle.



David Adams has spent a decade trying to get Tampa city officials to fix the flooding problem in his neighborhood. A local artist uses her paintings to give back: Fran Failla is using her latest exhibit this weekend to help the Beach Art Center after last year's hurricanes.

Fran Failla is using her latest exhibit this weekend to help the Beach Art Center after last year's hurricanes. Spotify, Google and more go down: Multiple popular online services were hit by outages after their service providers experienced disruptions on Thursday.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Shay Ryan says there are low chances for rain in the first half of the day, with the bulk of the rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. We will have a chance for rain and storms overnight and very early on Saturday morning.

Susan Solves It

What started as a basic repair turned into a homeowner being out thousands of dollars and stuck with water he couldn’t use after hiring a Florida repairman to fix his water softener system.

Daly Discoveries

Middleton Robotics Summer Camp is an all-ages program taught by very smart high-schoolers. The annual camp is kept affordable for families interested in STEM.

Things to Do this Friday, June 13

Go watch a musical competition at Keys in the Park: A Melodic Due

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 241 E Madison, Tampa Cost: Free

Go for a happy hour sunset paddle at Urban Kai

When: 6 p.m. Where: 310 W 7th Ave #5404, Tampa Cost: $25

Go see a comedy show by comedian, author and multi-time festival winner Gabriel Rutledge

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa Cost: $27



