Forecast: Another day of heat alerts

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! Hope you all were able to sleep after last night's noisy storms. This actually may help with our morning temps and give us a lesser chance of rain today. Heat Advisories are up again for the fifth straight day. Feels like temps up to 112 degrees are possible, again. Highs likely in the mid 90s for most. An isolated shower with the sea breeze can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening. Our heat dome looks to back off slightly later on this week and into the weekend. Highs still in the low to mid 90s feeling a tad less humid. PM showers and storms will increase into next week. The tropics are quiet for now.

I hope you all stay cool!