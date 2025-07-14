News to Know for July 14

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Monday again, and it looks like we'll be dealing with some more scattered rain. Over the weekend, though, people were out and about at multiple markets across Tampa Bay, including Indie Flea in St. Petersburg and the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival. Both events had a large turnout and gave artists and makers the chance to showcase their goods. Indie Flea brand manager Jamie O'Berry said that's what it's all about: "creating spaces for our community to come and support local small businesses." While the Sponge Docks festival won't be back for a while, Indie Flea's upcoming market opens on Aug. 10, so if you missed out, make sure you mark your calendars for next time.

News to Know

Lawmakers visit 'Alligator Alcatraz' after being blocked: Democratic lawmakers condemned the new Everglades immigration detention center after visiting Saturday, describing it as crowded, unsanitary and bug-infested.

Democratic lawmakers condemned the new Everglades immigration detention center after visiting Saturday, describing it as crowded, unsanitary and bug-infested. A Tampa man is killed while visiting family in the West Bank: The community mourned 20-year-old Sayfollah Musallet on Sunday evening after his family said he was “brutally beaten to death” by Israeli settlers.



The community mourned 20-year-old Sayfollah Musallet on Sunday evening after his family said he was “brutally beaten to death” by Israeli settlers. Student inventors from Tampa Bay are nationally recognized: Davina Horowitz and Darren Lou were honored at the RTX Invention Convention U.S. Nationals in Detroit for inventions that could revolutionize the medical field.

Davina Horowitz and Darren Lou were honored at the RTX Invention Convention U.S. Nationals in Detroit for inventions that could revolutionize the medical field. An official says a wildfire has destroyed a historic Grand Canyon lodge: The park initially was managing the fire as a controlled burn, but then shifted to suppression as it rapidly grew to 7.8 square miles because of hot temperatures, low humidity and wind.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see lots of clouds around this morning with a small chance for a quick shower. Temperatures will start in the 70s and 80s, though the high humidity will already make it feel like it's closer to 90.

Susan Solves It

The FTC accuses Walmart of neglecting fraudulent activities in its money transfer services, leading to significant consumer losses. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on how to protect yourself from money transfer scams.

Daly Discoveries

Masa Food Truck is a mother-son venture serving tacos for the greater good. Proceeds fund the 360 Eats food-rescue nonprofit that feeds people in need,

Things to do this Monday, July 14

Test your luck and musical knowledge with a lively game of Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Get your adrenaline pumping with a high-energy HIIT workout in the park every Monday

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Dive into the heartfelt journey of "The Life of Chuck" and discover the connections that shape a life

When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12



