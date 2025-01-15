News to Know for January 15

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

We've made it to the middle of the week, and Friday is finally in sight. If you're trying to get your weekend plans together, we have a suggestion: head to downtown St. Pete and check out Mowgli's Tiffin, a new Indian restaurant that made its debut in the new year.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says you can ditch the sunglasses because we're going to see lots of clouds today. A stray shower is also possible this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, January 15, 2025

Susan Solves It

New travel rules implemented this month mean extra steps for anyone heading to the U.K., and new rules will also soon be implemented for the EU. ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury has tips to help you while traveling abroad.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: UK Travel Changes

Things to Do this Wednesday, January 15

Catch a showing of the classic 1952 movie musical "Singin' in the Rain" at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St., Tampa Cost: $10

Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch Cost: Free

Stretch your artistic muscle at Color Cafe hosted by Bruton Memorial Library.

When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Where: 302 McLenden Street, Plant City Cost: Free



