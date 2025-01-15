News to Know for January 15

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
We've made it to the middle of the week, and Friday is finally in sight. If you're trying to get your weekend plans together, we have a suggestion: head to downtown St. Pete and check out Mowgli's Tiffin, a new Indian restaurant that made its debut in the new year.
News to Know
- Neighbors claim a nonprofit has raised safety concerns: When the Florida Dream Center moved into a new home in Lealman, neighbors say homeless people have kicked their dog and defecated in their yard.
- A controversial vote is passed: City commissioners from Indian Rocks Beach have voted to weaken short-term vacation rental rules after almost five hours of debate.
- A hefty grant aims to curb traffic congestion: Officials say the $4 million grant could help them cut down congestion on the Selmon Expressway by 25%.
- A hot downtown St. Pete stop serves up Indian street food: Mowgli's Tiffin offers fast, tasty treats, like kati rolls and panipuri.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says you can ditch the sunglasses because we're going to see lots of clouds today. A stray shower is also possible this afternoon.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
New travel rules implemented this month mean extra steps for anyone heading to the U.K., and new rules will also soon be implemented for the EU. ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury has tips to help you while traveling abroad.
Things to Do this Wednesday, January 15
- Catch a showing of the classic 1952 movie musical "Singin' in the Rain" at the Tampa Theatre.
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: 711 N Franklin St., Tampa
- Cost: $10
- Enjoy live music, food and drinks at Ranch Nite Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch
- Cost: Free
- Stretch your artistic muscle at Color Cafe hosted by Bruton Memorial Library.
- When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: 302 McLenden Street, Plant City
- Cost: Free
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.