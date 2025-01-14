News to Know for January 14

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Don't worry, sunnier days are ahead after yesterday's dreary weather. While you might still need a light sweater on your way out the door, don't expect any majorly chilly temps until tonight. If you want to get out and enjoy it, UTC Sarasota is holding its monthly Barks & Brews event, where you can sample craft beers and meet adoptable dogs.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to look for plenty of sun through the afternoon, with highs in the 60s. But temps will drop to the 40s overnight.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Greg forecast 1/14/25

Susan Solves It

If you're planning a trip overseas, there are some things you'll want to consider before you pack your bags. ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury has tips to help you with your passport while traveling.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Passport Advice

Things to Do this Tuesday, January 14

Join Off Balance Run Club for an evening, 3-mile run that travels along the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: 1910 Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night at Florida Ave Brewing.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: Free

Enjoy a night of comedy and beautiful glass art at the Imagine Mueseum's Laughing Glass event.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 1901 Central Ave, St. Petersburg Cost: $5



