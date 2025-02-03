News to Know for February 3

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

All this dense fog might have you feeling like you woke up in a Halloween movie today. This will become a common sight over the next few mornings, at least for most areas. But as far as Monday goes, don't stress too much—our mets say it's supposed to clear up past 9 a.m. Just make sure you use extra caution on the roads.

News to Know

A Tampa native wins big: Doechii, a Blake High School graduate, made sure to shout out "the swamp" as she accepted her first Grammy Award last night for "Best Rap Album."

Doechii, a Blake High School graduate, made sure to shout out "the swamp" as she accepted her first Grammy Award last night for "Best Rap Album." Not all Tampa Bay restaurants are serving what they advertise: A new study found that just two of 44 restaurants were serving wild caught Gulf shrimp, despite saying they were local.



A new study found that just two of 44 restaurants were serving wild caught Gulf shrimp, despite saying they were local. A Command Sergeant overcomes the odds: Ret. US Army Command Sgt. Major Dwight Brown has paved the way for others despite challenges abroad and on the home front.

Ret. US Army Command Sgt. Major Dwight Brown has paved the way for others despite challenges abroad and on the home front. Girl Scouts support each other during natural disasters: During last year's hurricanes, the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida received hundreds of letters in support, and now they are writing to California.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to be careful while driving today due to dense fog causing low visibility until at least mid-morning. Temperatures to start are in the 60s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, February 3, 2025

Susan Solves It

Planning on returning any holiday gifts could cost you more. Retailers tack on fees, claiming their costs handling them are soaring.

Return shipping fees

Things to Do this Monday, February 3

Celebrate and honor local World War II heroes at this Black History Month event.

When: 10:30 a.m. Where: 1505 North Nebraska Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch David Lynch's "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" at Tampa Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa Cost: $10

See Akiko Kotani's "Burst" in the Chihuly Collection.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 720 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg Cost: $20



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.